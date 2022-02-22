Mosaic Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $664.8 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $827.9 million, or $2.17 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.95 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 56.1% to $3.84 billion from $2.46 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $664.8 Mln. vs. $827.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $2.17 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.98 -Revenue (Q4): $3.84 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.

