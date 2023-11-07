Mosaic Co. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mosaic Co. (MOS):

Earnings: -$4.2 million in Q3 vs. $841.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $2.42 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.76 per share Revenue: $3.55 billion in Q3 vs. $5.35 billion in the same period last year.

