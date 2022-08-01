Mosaic Co. Q2 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.04 billion, or $2.85 per share. This compares with $0.44 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 104.6% to $5.73 billion from $2.80 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.85 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.03 -Revenue (Q2): $5.73 Bln vs. $2.80 Bln last year.

