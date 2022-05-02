Mosaic Co. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.18 billion, or $3.19 per share. This compares with $0.16 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $2.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.4% to $3.92 billion from $2.30 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.18 Bln. vs. $0.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.19 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q1): $3.92 Bln vs. $2.30 Bln last year.

