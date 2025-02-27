Mosaic Co. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $169.0 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $365.3 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.6% to $2.816 billion from $3.149 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $169.0 Mln. vs. $365.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $2.816 Bln vs. $3.149 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.