Mosaic Co. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mosaic Co. (MOS):

Earnings: -$161.5 million in Q2 vs. $369 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.50 in Q2 vs. $1.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mosaic Co. reported adjusted earnings of $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.66 per share Revenue: $2.817 billion in Q2 vs. $3.394 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.