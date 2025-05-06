Mosaic Co. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Mosaic Co. (MOS) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $238.1 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $45.2 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $2.621 billion from $2.679 billion last year.

Mosaic Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $238.1 Mln. vs. $45.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $2.621 Bln vs. $2.679 Bln last year.

