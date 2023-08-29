Mosaic CEO James O'Rourke to step down at year-end

Adds details on the appointment in paragraphs 2 to 4

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fertilizer maker Mosaic MOS.N said on Tuesday that CEO James O'Rourke would step down from his position effective Dec 31, ahead of his planned retirement next year.

The top U.S. phosphate maker added that Bruce Bodine, Mosaic's senior vice president of North America, would take charge as the new CEO in January next year.

O'Rourke would remain as a senior advisor till his retirement in mid-2024.

Bodine has been part of Mosaic since its formation in 2004, the company said.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

