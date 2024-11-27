Mosaic call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Mosaic (MOS) with 4,405 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 31.38%. Dec-26 25 calls and 11/29 weekly 25.5 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.33. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MOS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.