Mosaic (BIT:1MOS) Price Target Decreased by 11.41% to 23.48

The average one-year price target for Mosaic (BIT:1MOS) has been revised to €23.48 / share. This is a decrease of 11.41% from the prior estimate of €26.51 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €18.93 to a high of €30.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.55% from the latest reported closing price of €18.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 715 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mosaic. This is an decrease of 470 owner(s) or 39.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MOS is 0.12%, an increase of 41.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 328,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 20,635K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 15,305K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

Invesco holds 11,237K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,840K shares , representing a decrease of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MOS by 87.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,479K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,416K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MOS by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,760K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,447K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MOS by 54.72% over the last quarter.

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