Mosaic Biosciences Unveils Biostimulant Product Neptunion in China

The Mosaic Company MOS recently announced the launch of its newest biostimulant product, Neptunion, in China. MOS has been redefining growth with its new product launch that is expected to help crops address abiotic pressures such as drought, salinity and heat by adding stress-resistant properties into water-soluble fertilizers.

MOS Biosciences’product line offers sustainable ag technology to provide farmers with solutions to improve yields while minimizing environmental impacts. Neptunion will play a crucial role in maximizing productivity and advancing MOS Biosciences’ business. Neptunion is also undergoing the registration process in India and Brazil.

MOS stock has gained 9.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 9.4% growth.



The company expects sales volumes for the Potash segment to be between 2.3 million tons and 2.5 million tons in the second quarter. For the Phosphate division, sales volumes are projected to be 1.7-1.9 million tons, reflecting strong demand globally.

MOS also expects sales volumes for the second quarter to be around 30% higher than the first quarter for the Mosaic Fertilizantes unit. Distribution margin is forecast to be in the annual normalized $30-$40 per ton range.

MOS’ Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Akzo Nobel N.V. AKZOY, Newmont Corporation NEM and Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR. While AKZOY sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), NEM and IDR currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, implying a 17.14% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the rest.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEM’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.92 per share, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed it in one, with an average surprise of 32.41%. NEM’s shares have soared 16% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDR’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating a rise of 16.4% from year-ago levels. IDR’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the rest, with the average surprise being roughly 21.70%.

