MOS Unveils New Facility in Palmeirante, Expands Presence in Brazil

The Mosaic Company MOS announced the opening of its new blending, storage and distribution plant in Palmeirante, Tocantins, Brazil, which aligns with its strategy to increase reach in the market. The plant has been inaugurated, with its operations scheduled to begin this month.

Mosaic has invested $84 million in this facility with an expectation to earn a margin of $30-$40 per ton, implying an expected internal rate of return of more than 20%. The plant enhances blending capacity with a capability to process 1 million tons of fertilizer annually, and approximately 500,000 tons in 2025. This facility is expected to significantly contribute to Mosaic’s growth plan in the northern region of Brazil.

The Palmeirante facility not only adds significant warehouse capacity, automated blending & bagging systems, and a direct rail connection to the port of Itaqui, but it also provides more efficient fertilizer access to the farmers of the MATOPIBA region, which serves as a key growing region. Mosaic expects to derive benefits by growing distribution sales from less than 8 million tons in 2024 to around 13-14 million tons by the end of 2030.

MOS stock has climbed 22.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 25.3% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MOS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

