MOS Stock Surges 39% in 6 Months: What's Driving the Rally?

The Mosaic Company’s MOS shares have popped 39.2% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s 17.9% rise and the S&P 500’s roughly 6% increase over the same period.



Mosaic Benefits From Higher Demand & Cost Cuts

Mosaic reported adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share for the first quarter of 2025, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents.



The company is experiencing positive momentum from rising global demand for phosphate and potash, supported by favorable agricultural conditions. Strong crop demand and relatively low input costs are boosting farm profitability, encouraging increased fertilizer use in key growing regions worldwide.



Global demand for grains and oilseeds remains strong, and better affordability for farmers is expected to support steady fertilizer use. Elevated crop prices have prompted growers to increase fertilizer application. In North America, strong yields and the need to restore soil nutrients have contributed to a healthy market. In Brazil, favorable farm economics and low stock levels are likely to drive higher demand, while in India, fertilizer consumption is expected to rise due to pent-up demand and limited inventory.



Mosaic is continually taking steps to reduce costs amid ongoing operational challenges. Strategic actions aimed at increasing cost efficiency are projected to improve the company's profitability. Mosaic continues to pursue its cost-cutting strategy, with an annual savings target of $150 million by the end of 2025.

MOS’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.1%. The company's shares have soared 157.7% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agnico Eagle’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share. AEM, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 12.3%. The company's shares have rallied 74.4% in the past year.



Avino Silver, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 104.1%, on average. ASM's shares have rallied 271.5% in the past year.











