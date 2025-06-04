MOS Stock Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving Its Performance?

Shares of The Mosaic Company MOS scaled a new 52-week high of $37.43, before retracing to close the session at $36.95.



The company’s shares have gained 26.8% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.8%.



Mosaic currently has a market capitalization of roughly $11.7 billion and a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Let’s take a look at the factors that are driving MOS stock.

What’s Aiding Mosaic Stock?

MOS posted adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share in the first quarter of 2025, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 39 cents.



Mosaic is capitalizing on the strong global demand for phosphate and potash, supported by favorable agricultural conditions. Favorable farm economics are fueling global fertilizer demand, as strong crop demand and relatively low input costs continue to benefit farmers across major growing regions.



Global demand for grains and oilseeds remains elevated, and improved farmer affordability is expected to sustain fertilizer usage. Higher crop prices have further encouraged growers to increase fertilizer application. In North America, high yields and the need to restore soil nutrients have created a positive market backdrop. In Brazil, strong grower economics and low inventory levels are anticipated to drive demand. Similarly, in India, pent-up demand and reduced inventory are expected to boost fertilizer consumption.



Mosaic is also actively working to lower costs in response to ongoing operational challenges. Its transformation initiatives aimed at improving cost efficiency are expected to enhance profitability. The company is progressing with its cost-reduction strategy, which is expected to deliver $150 million in annualized savings by the end of 2025.



Mosaic projects second-quarter sales volumes for its Potash segment to range between 2.3 million and 2.5 million tons. In the Phosphate segment, sales volumes are expected to fall between 1.7 million and 1.9 million tons, driven by strong global demand. For its Mosaic Fertilizantes unit, the company anticipates second-quarter sales volumes to be approximately 30% higher than the first quarter. The distribution margin is expected to align with the annual normalized range of $30-$40 per ton.

