MOS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.66, changing hands as high as $27.00 per share. Mosaic Co shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOS's low point in its 52 week range is $22.36 per share, with $32.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.83. The MOS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.