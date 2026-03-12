MOS and Rainbow Rare Earths Advance Uberaba Project in Brazil

The Mosaic Company’s MOS subsidiary, Mosaic Fertilizantes P&K Limitada,and Rainbow Rare Earths Limited have successfully entered into a joint development agreement to advance the Uberaba rare earths project in Minas Gerais, Brazil, after completing a favorable preliminary economic assessment.

Under the agreement, the partners will begin a prefeasibility study. Positive results to that would yield a definitive feasibility study targeted for later in 2026. The construction of a processing facility in Uberaba, targeted to start in 2027, remains subject to the outcomes of the definitive feasibility study and a decision by both parties to proceed.

The assessment ended in February, concluded that the proposed processing facility would treat about 2.7 million tons of phosphogypsum annually and produce 1,900 tons of separated neodymium and praseodymium oxide, and 600 tons of a samarium, europium, and gadolinium product rich in medium and heavy rare earth elements.

The project aims to unlock value from Mosaic’s existing phosphate operations, allowing the capital-intensive mining activities to be integrated into its current profile. This approach is expected to deliver an internal rate of return above the hurdle rate and a relatively short payback period. As Brazil emerges as an important jurisdiction for rare earth development in the Americas, the Uberaba project capitalizes on newer opportunities by combining Mosaic's Brazilian operations with Rainbow's rare earth expertise.

MOS stock has gained 16.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 29.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MOS’ Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MOS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM,Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN and Balchem Corporation BCPC.

While AEM and BVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, BCPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $13.28 per share, indicating a rise of 60.39% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.77%. AEM’s shares have soared 117% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $3.88 per share, indicating a 17.58% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 80.4%. BVN’s shares have jumped 170.3% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.2% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, while missing it in the remaining two. BCPC’s shares have gained 2.7% over the past year.

