Mortgages in Forbearance Are on the Rise After a 6-Week Decline

The coronavirus outbreak hurt millions of Americans financially, but thankfully, there's some relief available, particularly for homeowners. In fact, struggling mortgage borrowers can request forbearance. They can pause mortgage payments for an initial 180-day period, followed by a 180-day extension, for a total of 360 days.

Many homeowners clamored for forbearance early in the coronavirus pandemic. But up until last week, there had been a steady six-week decline in forbearance requests. That all changed the week of Sept. 29, when the number of mortgages in forbearance rose by 21,000, according to Black Knight. The mortgage analytics firm says there are 3.6 million mortgages in COVID-19 forbearance plans right now. And that's definitely a mixed bag.

What does an uptick in mortgage forbearance mean?

Many homeowners have rushed to take advantage of low mortgage rates with new mortgages or existing home loan refinances. Others are seeking relief due to the financial pressures of the pandemic and ensuing recession. On the one hand, the fact that more homeowners have requested forbearance is troubling. It could indicate they've exhausted their savings or become newly unemployed and need help.

On the other hand, an increase in forbearance requests isn't necessarily so bad. It could be that more homeowners have found out about this option or reassessed their finances and realized it's a good strategic move. A temporary pause on home loan payments could help them weather the ongoing storm.

Should you apply for mortgage forbearance?

If you're struggling to keep up with your mortgage payments, loan forbearance could be a good option. If you fall behind, you risk a major hit to your credit score or, worse yet, foreclosure. But before you put your loan into forbearance, know this: The payments you skip will need to be caught up on eventually.

So if you can afford to keep making payments to your mortgage lender, you may be better off going that route and seeking relief in other areas. That said, forbearance could give you a chance to catch your breath -- to put a little money into savings for emergencies or catch up on other bills so your debt doesn't spiral.

Before you apply for forbearance, though, see if you could make your payments more manageable by refinancing your mortgage. If your credit score is strong and you qualify for a lower mortgage rate, you could see your monthly payments drop substantially. And if you are going to apply for forbearance, be sure to understand what it entails. Have your lender spell out how you'll be expected to catch up on your missed payments once your forbearance period comes to an end. That way there'll be no surprises.

The fact that more homeowners are putting their mortgages into forbearance doesn't necessarily mean the economy is worsening. Still, that uptick is off-putting. Ultimately, though, this is just one week. We won't know if forbearance rates will continue to trend upward until we see the data from the next few weeks. For now, a rise in forbearance requests shouldn't be cause for alarm -- especially since forbearance volume has actually fallen 8% over the past month alone.

