Mortgages Are Nearing 7% | Freddie Mac

This week’s mortgage rates continued to move closer to 7%.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 6.90%, an increase of 0.09 percentage points over the past seven days. The 15-year fixed-rate loan moved up 0.14 percentage points, to average 6.25%.

Mortgage rates keep climbing

This week’s mortgage rates advance on the heels of positive labor and other economic data.

June’s strong readings for gross domestic product and personal spending have helped push bond yields higher, taking mortgage rates along with them, said Jeff Tucker, senior economist at Zillow, in emailed comments.

As contradictory as it may seem, “All these renewed signals of strong underlying economic growth, which tends to raise interest rates, have offset much of the encouraging downward progress on inflation,” he said.

Future rate movement will largely hinge on soon-be-released data on consumer prices, employment, wage growth and other economic indicators.

Last week, the Federal Reserve announced another 0.25 percentage point increase to the federal funds rate, raising it to a target range of 5.35% to 5.50%; the highest level since 2001.

At a press conference following the Fed’s announcement, chairman Jerome Powell emphasized the central bank’s commitment to bringing inflation down to a target range of 2% (inflation was running at 3% in June).

More from Money:

Best Mortgage Lenders of 2023

Mortgage Calculator by Money

How to Get the Lowest Mortgage Rate: A Step-by-Step Guide

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.