Guild Holdings, which provides personalized mortgage services and loan origination, filed on Thursday with the SEC for a $100 million initial public offering. All shares in the offering will be sold by existing shareholders.



With its 60 year history, the company is among the longest operating seller-servicers in the US, expanding its retail origination footprint to 31 states. Guild has developed end-to-end technology systems that allow it to provide a personalized approach to mortgage services and build a scalable platform for business growth.



The San Diego, CA-based company was founded in 1960 and booked $1.1 billion in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol GHLD. Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan, JMP Securities, C.L. King & Associates and Compass Point are joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Mortgage servicer and lender Guild Holdings files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



