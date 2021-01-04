AmeriHome, a residential mortgage producer and servicer, revived its IPO plans on Monday with a blank filing after postponing its $250 million IPO in October 2020. In its latest filing, the company disclosed updated financials for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. It also removed its previously disclosed private placement to Starwood and Bayview Asset Management's indication of interest.



Primary shareholders include Apollo Global Management and CEO James Furash.



The Thousand Oaks, CA-based company was founded in 1988 and booked $785 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AHM. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Mortgage servicer AmeriHome revives $250 million IPO with new blank filing originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



