AmeriHome, a residential mortgage producer and servicer, postponed its IPO on Thursday. It had filed to raise $250 million by offering 14.7 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18.



The Thousand Oaks, CA-based company was founded in 1988 and booked $642 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol AHM. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Mortgage servicer AmeriHome postpones $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



