IPOs
AHM

Mortgage servicer AmeriHome postpones $250 million IPO

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

AmeriHome, a residential mortgage producer and servicer, postponed its IPO on Thursday. It had filed to raise $250 million by offering 14.7 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18.

The Thousand Oaks, CA-based company was founded in 1988 and booked $642 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol AHM. Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi, RBC Capital Markets and UBS Investment Bank were set to be the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Mortgage servicer AmeriHome postpones $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.

Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AHM

Latest IPOs Videos

    McAfee Corp. Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of its IPO

    McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, rings the Nasdaq Opening Bell remotely from across the country. Peter Leav, CEO, rings the Opening Bell alongside the Company’s team in a virtual bell ringing ceremony.

    Oct 22, 2020

    Renaissance Capital

    Renaissance Capital is the global leader in providing pre-IPO institutional research and management of IPO-focused investment products.

    Learn More

    More from Renaissance Capital

    Explore IPOs

    Explore

    Most Popular