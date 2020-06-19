Mortgage REITs: Down but Not Out

One of the most notable themes of the last couple of months in the stock market has been the split in attitude between short- and long-term money. The short-term players have bid up some sectors and individual stocks, creating an overall recovery, while there are still trillions of long-term investing dollars sitting on the sidelines, hesitant to join in while there is still so much uncertainty. One of the keys to investing success over the next few months is going to be anticipating where that money will go when it does get deployed.

One assumes that it will go mainly to the sectors and industries that have lagged the bounce but don’t have the long-term coronavirus problems of travel stocks and the like; the manufacturing and materials sectors would be good examples. The reason they have lagged is precisely because that sideline cash has been withheld, so it is only logical that they would outperform once that changes.

There is, however, one other important theme that can be expected to influence where those trillions go. Long-term, institutional investors like yield. They may not take the short-term risks that fast money does, but they will excuse a fair amount of price risk in an asset if it yields substantially more than the benchmark 10-Year Treasury, and with 10-Year yields below 0.7%, that is even more important than ever.

If the bulls are right and the economy does catch up with the market before too long, the search for yield could easily become frenzied before the year is out, resulting in some significant gains in asset value on top of a great yield for certain stocks. One area that we could well see that is in mortgage REITs.

Mortgage REITs were hit hard as the economy was shut down and the market collapsed and have been slow to recover as well. That can clearly be seen on the chart below, comparing the S&P 500 (SPX) to the Van Eck Vectors Mortgage REIT ETF (MORT) over the last six months.

The optimist would look at that chart and say, “Look at all that upside!” The pessimist would see it as a sure sign of an industry about to face major challenges. There is some merit to both viewpoints, but overall, the bullish outlook has more supporting arguments.

These REITs are generally highly leveraged, which means that the overreaction to a market shock makes perfect sense. The mortgages they hold lost value as the massive layoffs and economic crunch took effect. Those mortgages were the collateral for the borrowing they did to achieve leverage, resulting in what was effectively a margin call for many of them and a serious liquidity crunch. As a result, even their most appealing characteristic, their jumbo-sized yields, shrank as they made big cuts to dividend payouts.

Those cuts are mainly out of the way now, and even after them, many mortgage REITs still offer double digit percentage annual payouts. And, with the initial rush of mortgages in forbearance declining for three straight weeks, a recovery in the REIT’s prices looks to be on the cards, barring a big reaction to a second wave of coronavirus.

One way to play that would be the aforementioned ETF, MORT. I have no problem with that, but given the degree of distress in the industry, there is bound to be some variation in the rate of recovery and therefore performance. It may well pay to rely on some of the larger individual REITs that are in a better liquidity position than some of their peers. They mat not offer quite the yields or the upside of some others, but something like AGNC still yields over 10% and can appreciate over 50% before reaching its pre-crisis highs.

That 10% will provide a cushion for a while should it turn out that the recovery is not quite as straightforward as the market is currently indicating and, whenever the complete recovery does come, it will be like catnip to long-term investors desperate for consistent payouts. Mortgage REITs, therefore, while not sexy picks like “stay at home” stocks, could well provide exceptional returns as normality returns.

Disclaimer: The author as of this writing intends to own AGNC as of market open today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.