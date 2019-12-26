Mortgage REIT NexPoint Real Estate Finance files for a $115 million IPO

IPOs

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, a REIT focused on middle-market loans for multifamily and self-storage properties, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering.

The REIT will be managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors VII, a subsidiary of sponsor NexPoint Advisors.

The Dallas, TX-based company was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NREF. Raymond James is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

