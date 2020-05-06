Mortgage REIT Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 78.9%

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), which makes up 18.41% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,040,154 worth of NLY, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NLY:
NLY — last trade: $6.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2020
|Serena Wolfe
|Chief Financial Officer
|20,000
|$5.99
|$119,800
|05/04/2020
|David L. Finkelstein
|CEO and CIO
|100,000
|$6.03
|$603,000
And New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), the #6 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,587,935 worth of NRZ, which represents approximately 5.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NRZ is detailed in the table below:
NRZ — last trade: $6.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2019
|Andrew Sloves
|Director
|1,000
|$15.93
|$15,930
|03/19/2020
|Andrew Sloves
|Director
|10,000
|$6.03
|$60,273
|03/19/2020
|Pamela F. Lenehan
|Director
|10,000
|$5.53
|$55,310
|03/18/2020
|Nicola Santoro Jr.
|CFO, CAO and Treasurer
|50,000
|$5.84
|$292,000
|03/18/2020
|Andrew Sloves
|Director
|10,000
|$5.83
|$58,300
|03/18/2020
|Robert McGinnis
|Director
|10,000
|$5.18
|$51,800
|03/18/2020
|Alan L. Tyson
|Director
|10,000
|$5.01
|$50,100
