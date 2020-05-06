Markets
Mortgage REIT Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 78.9%

Annaly Capital Management Inc (Symbol: NLY), which makes up 18.41% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,040,154 worth of NLY, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NLY:

NLY — last trade: $6.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2020 Serena Wolfe Chief Financial Officer 20,000 $5.99 $119,800
05/04/2020 David L. Finkelstein CEO and CIO 100,000 $6.03 $603,000

And New Residential Investment Corp (Symbol: NRZ), the #6 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $5,587,935 worth of NRZ, which represents approximately 5.40% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NRZ is detailed in the table below:

NRZ — last trade: $6.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/06/2019 Andrew Sloves Director 1,000 $15.93 $15,930
03/19/2020 Andrew Sloves Director 10,000 $6.03 $60,273
03/19/2020 Pamela F. Lenehan Director 10,000 $5.53 $55,310
03/18/2020 Nicola Santoro Jr. CFO, CAO and Treasurer 50,000 $5.84 $292,000
03/18/2020 Andrew Sloves Director 10,000 $5.83 $58,300
03/18/2020 Robert McGinnis Director 10,000 $5.18 $51,800
03/18/2020 Alan L. Tyson Director 10,000 $5.01 $50,100

