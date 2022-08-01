Markets
Mortgage REIT Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 6.16% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,617,788 worth of BXMT, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $30.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/16/2022 Jonathan Lee Pollack Director 13,500 $26.16 $353,140
06/16/2022 Michael B. Nash Director 40,000 $26.14 $1,045,752
06/21/2022 Leonard W. Cotton Director 5,000 $27.78 $138,922

And BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP), the #26 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,013,340 worth of BRSP, which represents approximately 0.98% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRSP is detailed in the table below:

BRSP — last trade: $8.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/06/2022 David A. Palame See Remarks 7,500 $7.97 $59,775
05/06/2022 Frank V. Saracino See Remarks 10,000 $7.98 $79,800
05/06/2022 Michael Mazzei CEO 50,000 $8.04 $402,000
06/16/2022 Andrew Elmore Witt See Remarks 10,000 $7.18 $71,800
06/16/2022 David A. Palame See Remarks 2,500 $7.14 $17,850
06/16/2022 Catherine Rice Director 7,000 $7.19 $50,316

