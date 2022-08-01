Mortgage REIT Income ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 18.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 18.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 6.16% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,617,788 worth of BXMT, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $30.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/16/2022
|Jonathan Lee Pollack
|Director
|13,500
|$26.16
|$353,140
|06/16/2022
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|40,000
|$26.14
|$1,045,752
|06/21/2022
|Leonard W. Cotton
|Director
|5,000
|$27.78
|$138,922
And BrightSpire Capital Inc (Symbol: BRSP), the #26 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,013,340 worth of BRSP, which represents approximately 0.98% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BRSP is detailed in the table below:
BRSP — last trade: $8.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/06/2022
|David A. Palame
|See Remarks
|7,500
|$7.97
|$59,775
|05/06/2022
|Frank V. Saracino
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$7.98
|$79,800
|05/06/2022
|Michael Mazzei
|CEO
|50,000
|$8.04
|$402,000
|06/16/2022
|Andrew Elmore Witt
|See Remarks
|10,000
|$7.18
|$71,800
|06/16/2022
|David A. Palame
|See Remarks
|2,500
|$7.14
|$17,850
|06/16/2022
|Catherine Rice
|Director
|7,000
|$7.19
|$50,316
