Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: September 8, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.75%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.87%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.60%.

Refinance Rates for September 8, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance dropped to 7.75% from yesterday. This time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.62%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.80%. At this time last week, it was 7.66%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.75%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $100,000 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $716, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay about $157,784 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.60%. This same time last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.47%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.62%. Last week, it was 7.47%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.60% will cost $812 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $94,798 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.87%. That’s compared to the average of 6.81% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.85% versus 6.80% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.87%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $892 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $60,484 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.48%. Last week, the average rate was 7.39%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.48% will pay $698 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance declined to 7.22%. Last week, the average rate was 7.16%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.22% will pay $911 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $479,931 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

