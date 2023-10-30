Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: October 30, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 8.26%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 7.32%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 8.12%.

Refinance Rates for October 30, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance fell to 8.26% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 8.29%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 8.27%. This time last week, it was 8.30%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 8.26%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $100,000 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $752, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay about $170,684 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 8.12%. That’s compared to the average of 8.18% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 8.14% compared to 8.20% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 8.12%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $844 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $102,527 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.32% compared to 7.40% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.28%. That compares to 7.38% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 7.32%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $917 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $64,976 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 8.12%. One week ago, the average rate was 8.17%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 8.12% will pay $742 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.80%, on average, compared to the average of 7.88% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.80%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $7,082 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $524,747 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

