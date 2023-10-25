Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: October 25, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 8.26%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 7.33%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 8.14%.

Refinance Rates for October 25, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance fell to 8.26% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 8.24%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 8.27%. At this time last week, it was 8.23%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 8.26%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $752 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay about $170,658 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 8.14%. That’s compared to the average of 8.08% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 8.16% compared to 8.07% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 8.14%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $845 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $102,842 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.33% compared to 7.33% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.30%. That compares to 7.29% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 7.33%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $917 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $65,128 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 8.12%. One week ago, the average rate was 8.09%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 8.12% will pay $742 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.78%, on average, compared to the average of 7.78% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.78%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $7,071 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $522,734 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity: A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.How to Get Today’s Best Refinance RatesRefinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

