Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: October 13, 2023—Rates Jump Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 8.09%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 7.32%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.95%.

Refinance Rates for October 13, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 8.09% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 8.07%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 8.12%. This time last week, it was 8.10%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 8.09%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $100,000 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $740, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. You’d pay around $166,367 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.95%. That’s compared to the average of 7.97% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.98% compared to 7.99% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.95%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $833 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $100,014 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.32%. That’s compared to the average of 7.22% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.29% versus 7.19% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.32%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $917 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $64,996 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.92%. Last week, the average rate was 8.00%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.92% will pay $728 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.66%, on average, compared to the average of 7.73% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.66%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $7,021 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $513,850 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Mortgage lenders charge different interest rates for purchase and refinance loans. Current refinance rates are typically 0.01% to 0.15% higher for a 30-year fixed rate versus a purchase loan.

You can reduce your interest rate by paying your closing costs up front instead of rolling them into the loan with a no-closing-cost refinance loan. Buying discount points and avoiding mortgage insurance can also help.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity: A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance RatesMuch like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

