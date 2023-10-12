Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: October 12, 2023—Rates Fall

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 8.05%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 7.26%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.92%.

Refinance Rates for October 12, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 8.05% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 8.16%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 8.08%. At this time last week, it was 8.20%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $737 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 8.05%. In total interest, you’d pay $165,285 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.92%. That’s compared to the average of 8.06% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.96% compared to 8.06% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.92%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $831 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $99,508 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 7.26%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 7.27%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 7.27%. Last week it was 7.23%.

At today’s interest rate of 7.26%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $914 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $64,447 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.99%. Last week, the average rate was 8.04%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.99% will pay $733 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance declined to 7.62%. Last week, the average rate was 7.75%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.62% will pay $934 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $510,998 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity: A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance RatesJust like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

