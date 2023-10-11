Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: October 11, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 8.07%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 7.28%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.94%.

Refinance Rates for October 11, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance dropped to 8.07% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 8.10%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 8.10%. At this time last week, it was 8.12%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $738 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at today’s interest rate of 8.07%. In total interest, you’d pay $165,788 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.94%. That’s compared to the average of 8.00% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.94% compared to 7.99% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.94%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $832 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $99,791 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.28%. That’s compared to the average of 7.25% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 7.26% versus 7.23% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.28%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $915 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $64,660 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.99%. One week ago, the average rate was 8.14%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.99% will pay $733 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.67%, on average, compared to the average of 7.70% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.67%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $7,023 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $514,158 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

