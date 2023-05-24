Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: May 24, 2023—Rates Advance Higher

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.23%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.58%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.23%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.83%.

Refinance Rates for May 24, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.23%. That’s compared to 7.24% from last week and the 52-week low of 5.26%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,042 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.23%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $435,286. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.24% compared to 7.25% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.23%. That’s compared to the average of 7.04% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.25% compared to 7.06% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.23%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,367 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $268,199 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.58% compared to 6.43% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.56%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.61%. That compares to 6.46% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.58%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,627 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $172,776 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.29%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.34%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.29% will pay $5,137 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance rose to 6.64%. Last week, the average rate was 6.53%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.51%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.64% will pay $6,591 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $436,410 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.83%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.76% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.60%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.59% compared to 6.39% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.44%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

