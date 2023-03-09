Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: March 9, 2023—Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.18%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.31%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.14%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.71%.

Refinance Rates for March 9, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.18% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.19%. The 52-week low is 4.44%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.20%. This time last week, it was 7.21%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $300,000 will pay $2,032 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.18%. In total interest, you’d pay $431,630 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.14% compared to 7.19% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.17%. That compares to 7.22% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.14%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,351 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $264,282 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage decreased to 6.31%. Yesterday, it was 6.33%. One week ago, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.35%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.65%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.36%. Last week it was 6.38%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.31% will cost $2,582 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $164,776 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.32%. Last week, the average rate was 7.32%. The 52-week low is 4.47%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.32% will pay $5,152 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.51%, compared to an average of 6.52% last week and the 52-week low of 3.72%.

At today’s rate of 6.51%, a borrower would pay $6,537 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $426,737 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate inched up to 5.71% from 5.70% yesterday. The average rate was 5.63% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.71% will pay $1,743 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.68% compared to 6.57% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 3.85%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

