Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: March 29, 2023—Rates Dip

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance tumbled today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.14%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.21%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.01%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.57%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for March 29, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.14%. That’s compared to 7.07% from last week and the 52-week low of 4.85%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,024 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.14%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $428,710. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.16% compared to 7.09% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.01%. That’s compared to the average of 6.98% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.03% compared to 7.00% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.01%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,328 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $258,648 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage increased to 6.21%. Yesterday, it was 6.16%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.34%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.12%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.24%. Last week it was 6.36%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.21%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $2,566 per month in principal and interest per $300,000. You would pay around $161,832 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.26%. Last week, the average rate was 7.23%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.87%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.26% will pay $5,121 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 6.32%. Last week, the average rate was 6.44%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.07%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.32% will pay $6,459 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $412,678 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.57%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.17%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.62%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.16% compared to 6.42% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.27%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

Our guide to the best mortgage refinance lenders is a good starting point, but make sure you compare multiple lenders and get more than one quote. It’s always a good idea to find out the closing costs lenders charge, and also to make sure you can communicate easily with your lender. Conditions in the housing market change frequently, so being able to depend on your lender is crucial.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.