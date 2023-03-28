Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: March 28, 2023—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance jumped today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.16%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.16%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.00%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.56%.

Refinance Rates for March 28, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.16%. That’s compared to 7.03% from last week and the 52-week low of 4.85%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,028 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.16%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $430,169. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.17% compared to 7.04% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.00%. That’s compared to the average of 6.96% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.03% compared to 6.98% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.00%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,326 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $258,215 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.16%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.28%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.12%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.19%. Last week it was 6.31%.

With an interest rate of 6.16%, you would pay $2,558 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $160,364 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.27%. Last week, the average rate was 7.17%. The 52-week low is 4.87%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.27% will pay $5,127 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.23%, on average, compared to the average of 6.36% last week and the 52-week low of 4.07%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.23%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,423 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $406,050 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate fell to 5.56% from 5.61% yesterday. The average rate was 5.64% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.71%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.56% will pay $1,715 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.12% compared to 6.35% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.27%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

