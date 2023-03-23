Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: March 23, 2023—Rates Decrease

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.05%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.16%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 6.90%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.61%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for March 23, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.05%. That’s compared to 7.06% from last week and the 52-week low of 4.85%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,006 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.05%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $422,157. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.06% compared to 7.08% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.90%. That’s compared to the average of 7.05% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.92% compared to 7.07% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.90%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,308 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $253,902 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rate

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.16% compared to 6.37% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.12%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.19%. That compares to 6.40% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.16%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,558 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $160,364 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.16%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.09%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.87%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.16% will pay $5,071 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.20%, compared to an average of 6.37% last week and the 52-week low of 4.07%.

At today’s rate of 6.20%, a borrower would pay $6,410 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $403,845 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Interest Rates

A 5/1 ARM, or adjustable-rate mortgage, has an average interest rate of 5.61%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.11%. The average rate at this time last week was 5.62%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.14% compared to 6.43% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.27%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.