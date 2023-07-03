Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: July 3, 2023—Rates Inch Down

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance decreased today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.36%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.53%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.23%.

Refinance Rates for July 3, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.36% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.28%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.40%. At this time last week, it was 7.32%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.36%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $100,000 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $690, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be approximately $148,275.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.23% compared to 7.15% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.25%. That compares to 7.15% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.23%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $789 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $89,356 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.53%, lower than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.43%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.51%. Last week it was 6.43%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.53% will cost $873 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $57,096 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.03%. Last week, the average rate was 6.93%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.03% will pay $667 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.86%, on average, compared to the average of 6.72% last week.

At today’s interest rate of 6.86%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,683 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $452,876 in total interest.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

