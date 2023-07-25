Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: July 25, 2023—Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 7.35%, according to Curinos, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.56%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 7.22%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for July 25, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.35%. That’s compared to 7.38% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $689 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.35%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $148,005. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.38% compared to 7.42% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.22% compared to 7.31% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.26%. That compares to 7.31% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.22%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $788 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $89,196 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.56%. That’s compared to the average of 6.52% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.53% versus 6.50% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.56%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $874 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $57,364 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.18%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.14%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.18% will pay $677 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.85%, compared to an average of 6.87% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.85%, a borrower would pay $891 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $452,350 in total interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid of private mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.