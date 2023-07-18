Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: July 18, 2023—Rates Climb

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.38%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.52%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.27%.

Refinance Rates for July 18, 2023

30-Year Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.38%. That’s compared to 7.58% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $691 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.38%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $148,643. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.42% compared to 7.59% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.27% compared to 7.45% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.31%. That compares to 7.45% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.27%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $792 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $89,967 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.52%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.76%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.50%. Last week it was 6.73%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.52% will cost $872 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $56,958 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.16%. Last week, the average rate was 7.26%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.16% will pay $676 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.87%, compared to an average of 7.07% last week.

At today’s rate of 6.87%, a borrower would pay $892 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $453,778 in total interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

