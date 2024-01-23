Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: January 23, 2024—Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.26%, according to Curinos. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.46%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.14%.

Refinance Rates for January 23, 2024

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 7.26%. That’s compared to 7.22% last week. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $683 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 7.26%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $145,925. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 7.32% compared to 7.28% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.14%. That’s compared to the average of 6.98% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.16% compared to 7.04% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.14%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $784 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $88,137 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage fell to 6.46%. Yesterday, it was 6.50%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.23%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.44%. Last week it was 6.23%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.46%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $869 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $56,394 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.27%. Last week, the average rate was 7.15%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.27% will pay $683 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.93%. Last week, the average rate was 6.88%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.93% will pay $895 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $457,915 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Now may be a good time to refinance if you can reduce your monthly payment by getting a better interest rate or adjusting your repayment period.

While refinance rates are at multi-year highs, you may qualify for a competitive rate if your credit has improved since getting your existing mortgage or by switching to a shorter loan term, such as a 15-year mortgage. Refinancing from a government-backed loan to a conventional loan with at least 20% equity helps you waive private mortgage insurance, FHA mortgage insurance premiums or the USDA guarantee fees.

There are multiple mortgage refinance options to consider and some that let you tap your home equity.

Consider avoiding refinancing if you can’t get a better rate or reduce your monthly payment. Additionally, you will need to pay closing costs and the application process can be lengthy. These hindrances may exceed the potential benefits of refinancing.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

