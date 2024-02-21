Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: February 21, 2024—Rates Cool Off

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance fell today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.53%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.76%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.40%.

Refinance Rates for February 21, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance fell to 7.53% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.51%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.53%. At this time last week, it was 7.55%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.53%, borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $100,000 will pay $701 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay around $152,383 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.40% compared to 7.33% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.40%. That compares to 7.34% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.40%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $800 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $91,921 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.76%, lower than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 6.71%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.73%. This time last week, it was 6.70%.

With an interest rate of 6.76%, you would pay $885 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $59,344 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.43%. Last week, the average rate was 7.37%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.43% will pay $694 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance remained unchanged at 6.83%. Last week, the average rate was 6.93%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.83% will pay $889 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $450,624 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How quickly can you refinance a mortgage?

Many lenders refinance your mortgage in about 45 to 60 days, but it depends on the type of mortgage you choose and other factors. Ask your lender what their time frame is before you borrow to make sure it’s right for you.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

