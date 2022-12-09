Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: December 9, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Rise

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance rate is averaging 6.72%, according to Bankrate, while 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgages average of 6.09%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.58%. For a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, the average rate is 5.37%.

Refinance Rates for December 9, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Currently, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance is 6.72%. That’s compared to 6.66% from last week and the 52-week low of 6.62%. Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $300,000 will pay $1,940 per month for principal and interest at the current interest rate of 6.72%, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, not including taxes and fees.

Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $398,334. A different way of looking at interest rates is the annual percentage rate, or APR. For a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage, the APR is 6.73% compared to 6.67% last week. The APR is essentially the all-in cost of the home loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.58%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.39%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.59%. One week ago, it was 6.40%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.58% will cost $2,251 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $240,209 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%, higher than it was at this time yesterday. Last week, it was 5.91%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.91%.

On a 15-year fixed refinance, the annual percentage rate is 6.12%. Last week it was 5.93%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.09% will cost $2,546 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $158,313 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.73%. Last week, the average rate was 6.67%. The 52-week low is 6.61%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.73% will pay $4,855 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.12%, compared to an average of 5.88% last week and the 52-week low of 5.88%.

At today’s rate of 6.12%, a borrower would pay $6,378 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $397,977 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate increased to 5.37% from 5.33% yesterday. The average rate was 5.37% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.51%%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.37% will pay $1,679 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.18% compared to 5.92% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.92%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

