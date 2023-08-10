Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: August 10, 2023—Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance climbed today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.48%, according to Curinos. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.74%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.35%.

Refinance Rates for August 10, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.48% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.51%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.51%. This time last week, it was 7.55%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $698 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.48%. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $151,101.

20-Year Refinance Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.35%. That’s compared to the average of 7.38% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.36% compared to 7.38% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.35%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $797 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $91,205 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed refinance mortgage rose to 6.74%. Yesterday, it was 6.70%. This same time last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.77%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.73%. This time last week, it was 6.76%.

With an interest rate of 6.74%, you would pay $884 per month in principal and interest for every $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $59,194 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.27%. Last week, the average rate was 7.33%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.27% will pay $683 per month in principal and interest on a $100,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 7.02%, compared to an average of 7.03% last week.

At today’s rate of 7.02%, a borrower would pay $900 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $464,702 in total interest.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for reasons that include:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity: A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.Now isn’t a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.How to Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance RatesRefinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

