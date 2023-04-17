Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: April 17, 2023—Rates Move Upward

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance rose today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.12%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.27%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.01%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.58%.

Related: Compare Current Refinance Rates

Refinance Rates for April 17, 2023

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 7.12% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.11%. The 52-week low is 5.26%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.13%. At this time last week, it was 7.12%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At today’s interest rate of 7.12%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,020 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $427,252.

20-Year Refinance Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.01% compared to 7.02% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.04%. That compares to 7.04% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.01%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,328 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $258,648 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The 15-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.27%. That’s compared to the average of 6.20% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.53%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.30% versus 6.23% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.27%, a borrower using a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,576 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $163,597 in total interest over the 15-year life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.25%. Last week, the average rate was 7.20%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.25% will pay $5,116 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance has an average interest rate of 6.37%, compared to an average of 6.28% last week and the 52-week low of 4.51%.

At today’s rate of 6.37%, a borrower would pay $6,480 per month in principal and interest per $750,000 for a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refi. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $416,369 in total interest.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate remained at 5.58%. The average rate was 5.60% last week. Today’s rate is currently lower than the 52-week high of 5.71%.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $300,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.58% will pay $1,718 per month in principal and interest.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.32% compared to 6.31% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

There are a number of reasons why you should refinance your home, but many homeowners consider refinancing when they can lower their interest rate, reduce their monthly payments or pay off their home loan sooner. Refinancing also may help you access your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

A home loan refinance may make sense particularly if you plan to remain in your home for a while. Even if you score a lower interest rate, you need to take the loan costs into consideration. Calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Just like when you took out your original mortgage, it pays to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate when you want to refinance. Here’s what you should be doing get a good mortgage rate:

Improve your credit

Consider a shorter loan term

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Watch mortgage rates

There are no guarantees when it comes to borrowing, but a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to present yourself to lenders. Banks and other financial institutions are more likely to approve you if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should check in on mortgage rates, which fluctuate frequently, on a regular basis. And use calculators like ours to see if you can swing a home loan that’s shorter in duration than the popular 30-year mortgage. These loans usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.