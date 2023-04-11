Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: April 11, 2023—Rates Advance Higher

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

The average rate for refinancing a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently 7.12%, according to Bankrate. For refinancing a 15-year mortgage, the average rate is 6.29%, and for 20-year mortgages, it’s 7.03%. For 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, the average rate is 5.61%.

Refinance Rates for April 11, 2023

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.12% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.06%. The 52-week high is 7.44%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.14%. This time last week, it was 7.07%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.12%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $2,020 per month in principal and interest

(not accounting for taxes and fees) per $300,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. The total interest paid over the life of the loan will be around $427,252.

20-Year Refi Rates

For a 20-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 7.03% compared to 6.97% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.05%. That compares to 6.99% at the same time last week.

At today’s interest rate of 7.03%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,331 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $259,513 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.29% compared to 6.12% at this time last week and the 52-week low of 4.53%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.32%. That compares to 6.14% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.29%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would cost $2,579 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $164,186 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.22%. Last week, the average rate was 7.17%. The 52-week low is 5.20%.

Borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.22% will pay $5,101 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 6.40%. Last week, the average rate was 6.14%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.51%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.40% will pay $6,492 per month in principal and interest per $750,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan you’d pay around $418,586 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.61%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 3.40% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.57%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.32% compared to 6.02% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 4.42%.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Do You Find the Best Refinancing Lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

