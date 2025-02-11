Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: February 11, 2025 – Rates Decline

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance declined to 6.93% today, according to the Mortgage Research Center. The 15-year, fixed-rate refinance mortgage average rate is 5.89%. For 20-year mortgage refinances, the average rate is 6.79%.

30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The current 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance average rate stands at 6.93%, compared to 6.97% last week.

The annual percentage rate (APR) on a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.96%, lower than last week's 7.01%. The APR is the all-in cost of a home loan - the interest rate including any fees or extra costs.

At the current interest rate, borrowers with a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage of $100,000 will pay $661 per month for principal and interest, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. That doesn't include taxes and fees. Over the life of the loan, the borrower will pay total interest costs of about $137,867.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 6.79%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 6.83%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 6.83%, compared to 6.88% last week.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today's interest rate would cost $763 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $83,016 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 5.89%. Last week, the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage stood at 5.88%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 5.95%. Last week, it was 5.94%.

Based on the current interest rate, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $838 per month in principal and interest - not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $50,836 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance (a loan above the federal conforming loan limit of $806,500 in most places) decreased week-over-week to 7.18%. Last week, the average rate was 7.22%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today's interest rate will pay $678 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 borrowed.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance increased weekly to 6.36%, up 0.07 point from last week.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today's interest rate will pay $863 per month in principal and interest per $100,000 borrowed. They will pay about $55,368 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

No, mortgage refinance rates are typically higher than purchase loan rates due to additional risk for the lender. Cash-out refinance rates are also higher than a standard rate-and-term refinance as you are increasing your loan balance by tapping your equity.

The application process for refinancing a mortgage is similar to getting a home purchase loan regarding the required paperwork and home appraisal. Additionally, similar closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply, which is an extra expense.

When you refinance, your new rate is based on current refinance rates and your loan term. This rate replaces your existing mortgage repayment terms.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home's equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It's important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the "break-even point" for a potential refinance - to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Refinancing your mortgage can be worth it for multiple reasons:

Lowering monthly payments. You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate.

You might be able to reduce your monthly payment by extending your repayment period or qualifying for a better interest rate. Reducing your interest rate. Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall.

Switching from a 30-year mortgage to a shorter term, like 15 or 20 years, can help you get a better interest rate and pay less interest overall. Ending annual service fees. FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees.

FHA and USDA loans can charge annual fees for the life of the loan. If you have at least 20% equity, converting to a conventional mortgage refinance lets you avoid mortgage insurance premiums and guarantee fees. Switching to a fixed interest rate. You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs.

You may also refinance an adjustable-rate mortgage into a fixed interest rate to avoid future rate hikes that increase your monthly payment and total borrowing costs. Borrowing your home equity. A cash-out refinance allows you to tap your home equity to consolidate high-interest debt and pay for personal expenses. The mortgage refinance interest rate can be lower than unsecured personal loans.

Lenders offer multiple mortgage refinance options to help you quickly compare your potential rate and monthly payment. Refinancing can also provide more repayment flexibility.

Now isn't a good time to refinance if you cannot get a smaller monthly payment or the closing costs offset the potential benefits of having a new rate and term.

How To Qualify for Today's Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn't that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it's always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You're also likely to look better to lenders if you don't have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

