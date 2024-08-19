Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: August 19, 2024—Rates Inch Down

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance slipped today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.11%, according to Curinos, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.29%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 6.81%.

Refinance Rates for August 19, 2024

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance slipped to 7.11% from yesterday. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 7.12%.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 30-year fixed is 7.13%. This time last week, it was 7.14%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

According to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refi of $100,000 will pay $673 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) at the current interest rate of 7.11%. You’d pay around $142,126 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refinance Interest Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 6.81%. That’s compared to the average of 6.84% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 6.84% compared to 6.87% at this time last week.

At the current interest rate of 6.81%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would pay $764 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $83,344 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Refinance Interest Rates

For a 15-year fixed refinance mortgage, the average interest rate is currently 6.29% compared to 6.24% at this time last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 15-year fixed mortgage is 6.33%. That compares to 6.27% at this time last week.

Using the current interest rate of 6.29%, a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 would cost $860 per month in principal and interest—not including taxes and fees. That would equal about $54,758 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.02%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.08%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.02% will pay $667 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Interest Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.85%. Last week, the average rate was 6.91%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.85% will pay $890 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, you’d pay around $452,050 in total interest over the life of the loan.

Are Refinance Rates and Mortgage Rates the Same?

Refinance rates are different from mortgage rates and tend to be slightly higher. The rate difference can vary by program and is something to consider as you compare the best mortgage refinance lenders.

In addition to having different refinance rates for conventional, FHA, VA and jumbo applications, cash-out refinance rates are higher as you’re borrowing from your available equity.

Rates for government-backed loan programs such as FHA and VA mortgage refinances can be lower than a conventional or jumbo refinance, as there is less risk for lenders. Still, you should compare your estimated loan’s annual percentage rate (APR), which includes all additional fees and determines the interest charges.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

There are lots of good reasons to refinance your mortgage, but for most homeowners, it comes down to lowering the interest rate, reducing monthly payments or paying off the loan more quickly. Refinancing can also allow you to tap some of your home’s equity or eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

It’s important to keep in mind that refinancing carries costs, and for that reason makes more sense if you plan to stay in your home for some time. It can be helpful to calculate the “break-even point” for a potential refinance—to see how long it will take for savings from the new mortgage to outweigh closing costs. Try to find out what those fees will be and divide them by the monthly savings from the new mortgage.

Check out our mortgage refinance calculator to help you decide if this is a good time to refinance.

Is Now a Good Time To Refinance?

Consider refinancing your mortgage when you need a more affordable monthly payment, want to stop paying annual FHA or USDA loan fees or would prefer a fixed interest rate. You may also consider a cash-out refinance to borrow from your home equity.

However, as refinance rates have increased by several percentage points from near-term lows in late 2021, it can be harder to replace your existing interest rate with a lower one, unless you refinance to a 15-year mortgage. As a result, extending your loan term is the one way to reduce your payment, but you can end up paying more total interest.

The application process is similar to buying a home. Plus, home appraisal fees and closing costs from 2% to 6% of the loan amount apply and add to your lifetime borrowing costs.

How To Qualify for Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much does it cost to refinance a mortgage?

It can cost as much as 2% to 6% of the full cost of the loan to refinance a mortgage. Make sure to find out the exact closing costs from your lender.

How soon can you refinance a mortgage?

Most lenders allow you to refinance a mortgage six months after you start paying it off, although some require that you wait 12 months. Contact your lender to be sure.

How do you find the best refinancing lender?

You should always shop around when you’re trying to get a new mortgage or refinance an existing one. Take a look at the best mortgage refinance lenders as a starting point and try applying online. Always find out the closing costs each lender will charge, and make sure you’re able to communicate well with the lender you want to choose. In a bumpy housing market, you’ll probably be in touch with the lender more often than you realize.

