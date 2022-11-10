Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: November 10, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Move Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance inched up today.

Refinancing rates for 30-year, fixed-mortgage is averaging 7.29%, according to Bankrate. For 15-year fixed mortgages, the average refinance rate is 6.52%, and for 20-year mortgages, the average is 7.31%. For 5/1 ARMs, the average rate is 5.50%.

Refinance Rates for November 10, 2022

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance rose to 7.29% from yesterday. Last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.29%. The 52-week low is 5.87%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.30%. At this time last week, it was 7.30%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At the current interest rate of 7.29%, homebuyers with a 30-year fixed-rate refinance mortgage of $300,000 will pay $2,055 per month in principal and interest (taxes and fees not included), the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator shows. You’d pay about $439,683 in total interest over the life of the loan.

20-Year Refi Rates

The 20-year fixed mortgage refinance is currently averaging about 7.31%, unchanged from last week.

The APR, or annual percentage rate, on a 20-year fixed mortgage is 7.32%, the same as last week.

At the current interest rate of 7.31%, a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $300,000 would pay $2,382 per month in principal and interest. That doesn’t include taxes and fees. That borrower would pay roughly $271,691 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.52%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.50%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 5.14%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.54%. This time last week, it was 6.52%.

With an interest rate of 6.52%, you would pay $2,617 per month in principal and interest for every $300,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $170,992 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.28%. One week ago, the average rate was 7.31%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.87%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.28% will pay $5,132 per month in principal and interest per $750,000.

15-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

A 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 6.50%, on average, compared to the average of 6.51% last week and the 52-week low of 5.12%.

At today’s interest rate of 6.50%, a borrower with a 15-year, fixed-rate jumbo refinance would pay $6,533 per month in principal and interest on a $750,000 loan. Over the life of the loan, that borrower would pay around $425,995 in total interest.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate for a 5/1 ARM is currently 5.50%. That’s compared to the 52-week low of 4.34% and the average rate at this time last week of 5.43%.

VA Refinance Rates

The current average rate on a 30-year VA refinance loan is 6.46% compared to 6.50% the week prior.

The 52-week high for a 30-year VA refinance loan was 6.78% and the 52-week low was 5.12%.

When You Should Refinance Your Home

Refinancing your mortgage can be a wise move for many reasons, most notably lowering your interest rate or your monthly payments. It can also help you pay down your mortgage sooner, access your home’s equity or get rid ofprivate mortgage insurance (PMI).

But there are closing costs associated with refinancing, so it probably makes more sense to refinance if you know you’ll be keeping your home for some time. You can determine the “break-even point” for a potential refinance, or how long it will take for savings from a new mortgage to surpass any closing costs. Find out what those costs will be and divide them by the monthly savings you’ll realize with the new mortgage.

The Forbes Advisor mortgage refinance calculator can help you run the numbers to see if it’s a good time for you to refinance.

How to Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Refinancing a mortgage isn’t that different than taking out a mortgage in the first place, and it’s always smart to have a strategy for finding the lowest rate possible. Here are some suggested approaches to get the best rate:

Polish up your credit score

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Keep an eye on mortgage rates

Consider a shorter loan

Having a strong credit score is one of the best things you can do to get approved and get a lower rate. You’re also likely to look better to lenders if you don’t have too much debt relative to your income. You should keep a regular watch on mortgage rates, which fluctuate often. Also see if you can manage a mortgage payment for a shorter loan term since they usually have lower interest rates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Much Does it Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Closing costs for a refinance can be anywhere from 2% to 6% of the cost of the loan. It’s always a good idea to ask the lender what kind of closing costs they’ll charge before you decide to borrow from them.

How Soon Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

In many cases, you can refinance a mortgage as soon as six months after you start paying it down, although some lenders insist that you wait 12 months. You should ask your lender to be sure.

How Quickly Can You Refinance a Mortgage?

You can usually refinance a mortgage in as quickly as 45 to 60 days, but it depends on many factors—like the type of home loan you choose. Always check with your lender before committing to borrow.

