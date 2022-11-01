Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: November 1, 2022—Current Refinance Rates Inch Up

The rate on a 30-year fixed refinance increased today.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance is 7.28%, according to Bankrate.com, while the average rate on a 15-year mortgage refinance is 6.54%. On a 20-year mortgage refinance, the average rate is 7.39%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 5.46%.

Refinance Rates for November 1, 2022

30-Year Fixed-Rate Refinance Rates

Today, the average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 7.28% from yesterday. At this time last week, the 30-year fixed was 7.33%. The 52-week high is 7.38%.

The 30-year fixed mortgage refi APR (annual percentage rate) is 7.29%. At this time last week, it was 7.34%. APR is the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 7.28%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $684 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $146,316 over the life of the loan.

20-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 7.39%. One week ago, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 7.44%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 7.40%. One week ago, it was 7.46%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 7.39% will cost $799 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $91,731 in total interest.

15-Year Fixed Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 6.54%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 6.55%. Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 4.94%.

The annual percentage rate on a 15-year fixed is 6.57%. This time last week, it was 6.58%.

A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 6.54% will cost $873 per month in principal and interest. Over the life of the loan, you would pay $57,195 in total interest.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 7.28%. Last week, the average rate was 7.36%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 5.66%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 7.28% will pay $684 per month in principal and interest per $100,000.

15-Year Jumbo Mortgage Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance increased to 6.54%. Last week, the average rate was 6.61%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 4.94%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 6.54% will pay $873 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $6,550, and you’d pay around $428,966 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 ARM Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate increased to 5.46% from 5.45% yesterday. The average rate was 5.37% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.46% will pay $565 per month in principal and interest.

Know When to Refinance Your Home

You may want to refinance your home when you can lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your mortgage sooner. You may want to use a cash-out finance to access your home’s equity or take out a new loan to eliminate private mortgage insurance (PMI).

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How To Get Today’s Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

