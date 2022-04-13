Mortgage Refinance Rates Today: April 13, 2022—Rates Increase

It’s a good time to lock in a low refinance rate. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage refinance rose today, but rates are still at historical lows.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is 5.21%, according to Bankrate.com. On a 15-year fixed mortgage, the average rate is 4.41%. The average rate on a 20-year refinance loan is 5.12%, and the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is 3.31%.

30-Year Fixed Refinance Interest Rates

The average rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance increased to 5.21%. One week ago, the 30-year fixed was 4.88%. Today’s rate is the same as the 52-week high of 3.72%.

On a 30-year fixed mortgage refi, the APR is 5.23%, higher than it was last week. APR, or annual percentage rate, includes a loan’s interest rate and a loan’s finance charges. It’s the all-in cost of your loan.

At an interest rate of 5.21%, a 30-year fixed mortgage refi would cost $550 per month in principal and interest (not accounting for taxes and fees) per $100,000, according to the Forbes Advisor mortgage calculator. In total interest, you’d pay $97,902 over the life of the loan..

20-Year Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 20-year fixed refinance mortgage is 5.12%. Last week, the 20-year fixed-rate mortgage was at 4.78%.

The APR on a 20-year fixed is 5.15%. One week ago, it was 4.81%.

A 20-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 5.12% will cost $667 per month in principal and interest. Taxes and fees are not included. Over the life of the loan, you would pay around $59,985 in total interest.

15-Year Refinance Rates

Today, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 4.41%, higher than it was yesterday. Last week, it was 4.15%.Today’s rate is higher than the 52-week low of 3.11%.

The APR on a 15-year fixed is 4.44%. This time last week, it was 4.18%.

At today’s interest rate of 4.41%, a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage would cost approximately $760per month in principal and interest per $100,000. You would pay around $36,872 in total interest over the life of the loan.

30-Year Jumbo Refinance Rates

The average interest rate on the 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance is 5.17%. Last week, the average rate was 4.87%. The 30-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than the 52-week low of 3.72%.

Borrowers with a 30-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 5.17% will pay $547 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $547, and you’d pay around $97,013 in total interest over the life of the loan.

15-Year Jumbo Refi Rates

The average interest rate on the 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance climbed to 4.42%. Last week, the average rate was 4.14%. The 15-year fixed rate on a jumbo mortgage is higher than to the 52-week low of 3.15%.

Borrowers with a 15-year fixed-rate jumbo mortgage refinance with today’s interest rate of 4.42% will pay $761 per month in principal and interest per $100,000. That means that on a $750,000 loan, the monthly principal and interest payment would be around $5,707, and you’d pay around $277,230 in total interest over the life of the loan.

5/1 Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Refinance Rates

On a 5/1 ARM, the average rate increased to 3.31% from 3.24% yesterday. The average rate was 3.18% last week. Today’s rate is currently the 52-week high.

Borrowers with a 5/1 ARM of $100,000 with today’s interest rate of 3.31% will pay $439 per month in principal and interest.

When Refinancing Makes Sense

You may want to refinance your home mortgage, for a variety of reasons: to lower your interest rate, reduce monthly payments or pay off your loan sooner. You may also be able to use a refinance loan to get access to your home’s equity for other financial needs, like a remodeling project or to pay for your child’s college. If you’ve been paying private mortgage insurance (PMI), refinancing also may give you the opportunity to ditch that cost.

Refinancing your mortgage can make sense if you plan to remain in your home for a number of years. There is, after all, a cost to refinancing that will take some time to recoup. You’ll need to know the loan’s closing costs to calculate the break-even point where your savings from a lower interest rate exceed your closing costs. You can calculate this by dividing your closing costs by the monthly savings from your new payment.

Our mortgage refinance calculator could help you determine if refinancing is right for you.

How to Qualify for the Best Refinance Rates

Much like when you shopped for a mortgage when purchasing your home, when you refinance here’s how you can find the lowest refinance rate:

Maintain a good credit score

Consider a shorter-term loan

Lower your debt-to-income ratio

Monitor mortgage rates

A solid credit score isn’t a guarantee that you’ll get your refinance approved or score the lowest rate, but it could make your path easier. Lenders are also more likely to approve you if you don’t have excessive monthly debt. You also should keep an eye on mortgage rates for various loan terms. They fluctuate frequently, and loans that need to be paid off sooner tend to charge lower interest rates.

